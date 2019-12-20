Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maha Govt Will Protect Everyone Irrespective of Caste, Creed or Religion, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said there has been an atmosphere of misunderstanding, fear and restlessness in the country after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and at such times, it is important to alleviate the fears from people's minds.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18@vinivdvc

Updated:December 20, 2019, 9:32 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: In the backdrop of growing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, including in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the government will protect everyone, irrespective of their caste, creed or religion.

He made the statement on the floor of the House during the ongoing winter session of the Assembly in Nagpur.

“There should be no misunderstanding about the Citizenship Act. We will protect the rights of citizens of all religions," he said, adding the state government will not allow violation of the rights of members of any community or religion.

"There has been an atmosphere of misunderstanding, fear and restlessness in the country after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Protests have been taking place in parts of the country. In a few places, protests have turned violent. At such times, it is important to alleviate the fears and clear the misunderstandings in the people's minds. I have myself spoken to the law enforcement agencies about this," he said.

Thackeray said the issue is yet to be discussed in the Supreme Court, so people should not have fears about it. He appealed to people to protest democratically and peacefully. "Public representatives should maintain peace in their communities. Nobody should take law in their hands," he said.

Protests against the new law turned violent in parts of Maharashtra on Friday. In Marathwada’s Beed district, police had to resort to lathi-charge after protestors started pelting stones at the forces.

