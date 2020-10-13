Maha Guv's Remarks Go Against Constitutional Tenet of Secularism: Cong on Row over Reopening of Temples

The comments made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about reopening places of worship go against the constitutional principle of secularism, ruling ally Congress said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, state Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat pointed out that Koshyari is also the governor of the BJP-ruled Goa where places of worship are still closed on account of coronavirus.

"What the Governor has said goes against the principle of secularism in the Constitution. We think this is not right.Does the President approve of the language used in the Governor's letter?" Thorat asked.

Thackeray paid attention to tackling the coronavirus situation in the state personally and the governor should have appreciated the state government's efforts to combat the pandemic, the Congress leader said. "In Goa too liquor shops are open, but temples are closed. I think he (governor) has not sent any letter there," Thorat added.

Koshyari wrote to Thackeray on Monday that it was "ironical that while on one hand the state government permitted opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, our gods and goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown". He also asked Thackeray "have you suddenly turned secular, the term you hated?" It evoked a sharp reply from Thackeray, who wondered if to Koshyari Hindutva meant merely reopening places of worship and added that he did not need the governor's certificate on Hindutva.