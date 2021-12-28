Maha Minister Varsha Gaikwad, TMC Leader Derek O' Brien Test Positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus. The minister, who contracted the viral infection last year also, had been attending the ongoing winter session of the state Legislature and replied to various questions pertaining to her ministry in the state Legislative Council on Monday.

“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms yesterday evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions," tweeted the Congress leader, who recently also visited Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’ Brien Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently at home isolation. Brien ,who is TMC Rajya Sabha party leader, requested those who have come in contact with him in the last three days and have symptoms to seek medical advice.

“Have tested positive for #COVID Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.)," he tweeted.

