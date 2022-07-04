'Eknath-Devendra Govt': Fadnavis's Wordplay on Uddhav Camp's 'ED' Chants During Trust Vote in Maha Assembly

Opposition MLAs hooted and chanted “ED!” in the Maharashtra Assembly when a Thackeray camp MLA supported Eknath Shinde in the trust vote today. Santosh Bangar, who had earlier posted a video on his Twitter account showing him weeping in support of Uddhav Thackeray, today crossed over to Shinde’s side.

The opposition MLAs also shouted “ED, ED” when Pratap Sarnaik supported Eknath Shinde during the trust vote, an NDTV report said. Sarnaik faces a money-laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Sunday, the opposition MLAs had shouted “ED, ED” when Shiv Sena MLA Yamini Yashwant Jadhav, of the Eknath Shinde camp, voted for the Speaker’s election.

“I had once said that I’ll come back. But when I said that, several people mocked me. I’ve come back today and brought him (Eknath Shinde) along with me. I won’t take revenge on people who mocked me. I’ll forgive them, everything isn’t taken to heart in politics. They (rebel MLAs) came because of ED – Eknath and Devendra,” Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

I would have even sat at home had the party told me – the same party that made me a CM. Today I tell you that there will never be a tussle for power in this govt, we’ll continue cooperating. People taunt that it’s an ED govt. Yes, it’s an ED govt-govt of Eknath Devendra:Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/PywbbEtMsk — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the State Assembly. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote has been carried by a majority vote. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

