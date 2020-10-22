Maha: Pankaja Munde To Hold Virtual Dussehra Rally This Year
Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Thursday said this year she will hold a virtual Dussehra rally in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pankaja Munde, daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, had been addressing the annual Dussehra rally at Savargaon in Beed district for the last few years.
- PTI
- Last Updated: October 22, 2020, 15:16 IST
In a video message, the BJP leader said this time she will hold a virtual rally on the occasion of Dusshera on Sunday. “Today, the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, we will celebrate this day in our villages. I will address the rally online,” she said.
