Mahabharat Over Ramayana: Shivraj Chouhan Questions Kamal Nath on Move to Re-assess Details for Sita Temple in Sri Lanka

Bhopal: An apparent move from Kamal Nath government to re-assess details of the proposed temple associated to goddess Sita in Sri Lanka has irked Bhratiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh.

The project was originally mooted in Shivraj government in 2010 and a Bangaluru based firm was given contract to design the proposed temple in Sri Lanka where the goddess had to go through Agnipariksha.

The Congress government however made it clear that it would re-assess the details of the project first. The apparent attempts from Congress to peddle soft-Hindutva hasn’t gone down well with the BJP.

Congress has recently announced to build gaushalas and develop Ram Van Gaman Path, a mythological route undertaken by lord Ram during Ramayana.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the other hand take a dig at Congress in a Tweet. He said, “Officers of CM Kamal Nath would tour Sri Lanka to verify whether Mata Sita was abducted or not.”

कमलनाथ सरकार के अफसर श्रीलंका जाकर 'सर्वे' कराकर वेरिफाई करेंगे कि माता सीता का अपहरण हुआ था या नहीं!मित्रों, इससे ज़्यादा हास्यास्पद कुछ हो सकता है क्या?पूरी दुनिया जिस सत्य को जानती है, उसकी जाँच कराने की बात करके कमलनाथ सरकार ने करोड़ों लोगों की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुँचाई है! pic.twitter.com/ssvWrisYXn — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 16, 2019

Nothing else could be more laughable than this, quipped Chouhan.

The Congress govt has hurt sentiments of crores of people by announcing to probe things which are an open truth, he added.

Shivraj also suggested Kamal Nath govt to undertake other projects including Shankaracharya statue, Advait Vedant Sansthan and lord Shankaracharya museum and accused Congress govt of discontinuing many works started by his government in the past.

Early in the day, Minister for Religious Affairs PC Sharma told the media that ex CM Chouhan only visited Sri Lanka and promised a temple for Sita mata for winning praises but did nothing. Saying his government would undertake all religious works, Sharma claimed the Congress govt would also develop Ram Van Gaman Path.

“This is under consideration and we would go public once things are finalised,” said Sharma on proposed Sita Mata temple in Sri Lanka.