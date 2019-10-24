Mahad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (महाड): Gogawale Bharat Maruti of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

194. Mahad (महाड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Raigad district of Maharashtra and is part of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.14%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,83,745 eligible electors, of which 1,41,680 were male, 1,42,064 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 497 service voters had also registered to vote.

Mahad Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 57906 52.80% Gogawale Bharat Maruti LEADING INC 46576 42.47% Manik Motiram Jagtap MNS 1573 1.43% Devendra Pandurang Gaikwad NOTA 1246 1.14% Nota IND 904 0.82% Chandrakant Sharad Dhondge VBA 776 0.71% Ghag Sanjay Arjun BMKP 374 0.34% Ashish Harishchandra Jadhav IND 180 0.16% Laxman Tukaram Nimbalkar IND 142 0.13% Ashok Daji Jangle

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,69,226 eligible electors, of which 1,35,151 were male, 1,34,075 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 497 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,40,674.

Mahad has an elector sex ratio of 1002.71.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gogawale Bharat Maruti of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 21256 votes which was 11.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.12% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bharatshet Gogawale of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 14050 votes which was 8.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 51.6% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 194. Mahad Assembly segment of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. Raigad Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.98%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.28%, while it was 68.97 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.3%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 389 polling stations in 194. Mahad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 386.

Extent: 194. Mahad constituency comprises of the following areas of Raigad district of Maharashtra: Mahad Tehsil, Poladpur Tehsil, Mangaon Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Nijampur and Goregaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mahad is: 18.1293 73.4336.

