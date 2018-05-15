GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Mahadevpura Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Aravind Limavali Won

Live election result of 174 Mahadevpura constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Mahadevpura MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahadevpura Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Aravind Limavali Won
Live election result of 174 Mahadevpura constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Mahadevpura MLA.
Mahadevapura (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore central Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 4,70,918 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 2,56,250 are male, 2,14,479 female and 149 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 83.69 and the approximate literacy rate is 86%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP Aravind Limavali Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP14168249.83%Aravind Limavali
INC12389843.57%A.C. Srinivasa
JD(S)63912.25%K.Satisha(Konadasapura)
IND38521.35%Nallurahally Nagesh T
NOTA34821.22%Nota
AAP13360.47%B.R.Bhaskar Prasad
SWJI11840.42%P.Ramesh Chander
IND4730.17%V. Srinivasa
KJP3700.13%V.Uma
IND2900.10%Srinivasa
AIMEP2820.10%Nanda Kumar.R
IND2780.10%A. Lakshmaiah
IND2500.09%J.Udhaya Kumar
RPI(A)2480.09%Dr H.R.Surendra
BPJP1690.06%S.M.Krishna
RPS1670.06%Kanneli.K.Krishna

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,149 votes (2.71%) securing 48.62% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 61.54%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,358 votes (9.12%) registering 52.16% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 55%.

Check the table below for Mahadevapura live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You