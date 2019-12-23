Mahagama Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

18. Mahagama (महागमा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Godda (गोड्डा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Mahagama is part of 3. Godda Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.68%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,97,227 eligible electors, of which 1,54,354 were male, 1,42,873 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Mahagama, there are 9517 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4511 are male, 5006 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 4079 voters in the 80+ age category and 3499 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Mahagama Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP -- -- Bibi Nishat Zia INC -- -- Deepika Pandey Singh IND -- -- Gouri Priya CPM -- -- Ashok Sah AJSU -- -- Ataur Rahaman Siddiki BJP -- -- Ashok Kumar BSP -- -- Bishwanath Sah JVMP -- -- Sanjiv Kumar Mishra AIMEIM -- -- Ashok Kumar Singh BPA -- -- Pramod Kumar Ray JD(U) -- -- Manoj Kumar Singh LJP -- -- Shital Sinha IND -- -- Uday Narayan Jaiswal IND -- -- Md. Naseem IND -- -- Brahamdeo Mahto IND -- -- Shambhu Thakur IND -- -- Shahnaz Khatoon

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,75,642 eligible electors, of which 1,45,499 were male, 1,30,143 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,45,415.

Mahagama has an elector sex ratio of 925.62.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Ashok Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 31560 votes which was 17.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.16% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8,186 votes which was 5.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.16% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 18. Mahagama Assembly segment of Godda Lok Sabha constituency. Godda Parliament seat was won by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.43%, while it was 57.33% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 408 polling stations in 18. Mahagama constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 338.

Extent: 18. Mahagama constituency comprises of the following areas of Godda district of Jharkhand: Mahagama and Meherma police stations in Godda sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mahagama is: 25.0918 87.3202.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mahagama results.

