'Mahagathbandhan' an Eyewash Founded on Lies, Says Amit Shah, Dismisses Threat in 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Saturday called the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ an “eyewash” and “illusion”, saying the party would once again win against the alliance.Quoting Shah’s speech at the party’s national executive meet, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said he had dismissed the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ as an alliance founded on lies.“Whichever party joins the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, it does not make a difference. The BJP has fought against them in 2014 and won against them all. We will win against them again,” he said. Shah added that the public must be aware of the falsehood of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’.Looking ahead, Sitharaman said the BJP was ready for the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana where poll dates have not yet been finalised.She added that while the BJP was “making India”, the Congress had indulged in “breaking India”.Launching a full frontal attack on the Congress, the saffron party said it was ready to debate former finance minister “P Chidambaram and company” on finance anywhere. “BJP is ready to debate P Chidambaram and company. Come with facts in hand on economy, tax and GST,” Sitharaman said.Chidambaram had said in a press conference in June that three of the four tyres on which the Indian economy ran were punctured. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had in his recent speech in Parliament, too, challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to debate him on the issue of the Rafale deal and Nirav Modi.The BJP also accused Congress of practising “disruptional politics” and criticised the no-confidence motion that was moved by the Opposition in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in July.“A no-confidence motion can only be taken on two grounds. One, if the government has lost its majority, and two, if the public has turned against the government. The Opposition moved the no-confidence motion without any grounds,” Shah reportedly said. “We defeated the no-confidence motion with confidence and total majority,” he added.The BJP said the Congress was in denial and once the no-confidence motion was resoundingly beaten, they said they had never questioned the ruling party’s numbers. Shah said the BJP was now in power in 19 states and it showed the people's will, adding that the party could not afford to relax and must work hard.Shah said the BJP's schemes had touched all sections of society — the poor, backward classes, women and youth — and said the government had finally fulfilled 60 years’ worth of demands of farmers.The party also accused the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics over the issue of “Urban Naxals” even as Shah praised Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the crackdown on activists accused of being Naxal sympathisers and inciters of the violence in Bhima Koregoan.