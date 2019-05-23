English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahagathbandhan and BJP’s Internal Feuds: Can BJP Bank on Exit Poll Results in Jharkhand?
The Congress along with the JMM, the JVM(P) and the RJD has put up a spirited fight this time making an all-out bid for BJP in Jharkhand.
Image for representation.
Jharkhand Lok Sabha election result 2019: Although Jharkhand has traditionally remained a BJP bastion since the early 1990s, the saffron party is up against a stiff opposition in the form of a grand alliance, the only one of its kind in India right now. Four opposition parties — the Congress, along with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Jharkhand Vikash Morcha (Prajatantrik) and the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) — were able to work out a seat sharing formula. The BJP’s continued victory in the state that it has dominated for decades depends on its ability to counter foes, both within and outside. Apart from battling its own anti-incumbency and the oppositions barbs focused around joblessness, land rights and anger amongst the state’s sizable tribal population, the BJP has also been plagued by a series of rebellions from its own party members. To counter this, the BJP has turned to the charisma of its Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Will it be enough or will the Mahagathbandhan end the saffron surge in Jharkhand and what impact will the 2019 Lok Sabha election results have on the Assembly elections in the state, likely to be held in the coming months?
Follow all the LIVE updates of Lok Sabha Elections Result 2019 here:
Here are the top developments you need to know:
1. The grand alliance saw the Congress contest in seven seats, the JMM in four, the JVM(P) in two and RJD in one. The BJP meanwhile has attacked the alliance as one of convenience and has been relying heavily on PM Narendra Modi in its campaign. CM Raghubar Das said during a campaign speech, “People have realised that the country needs a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi for safeguarding religion, the nation’s security and overall development.”
2. In 2014, the BJP received 40.7 percent of the seats, while the four opposition parties cumulatively polled a total of 36.8% votes. The BJP won 12 seats of the total 14.
3. Of the six chief minister that Jharkhand has seen since its creation in 2000, the first-three tribal CMs Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda and Shibu Soren are contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Marandi, the state’s first CM, is contesting from JVM(P), Munda is the BJP candidate from Khunti, Soren is fighting from Dumka. Das was the first non-tribal CM of the state.
ALSO READ | Saffron Reign May Continue in Jharkhand as BJP Likely to Win on 10 of 14 Seats, Says News18 Exit Poll
4. To add to this, Madhu Koda — an independent MLA, who was the CM for nearly two years from 2006 to 2008 — is not contesting due to his conviction in the coal scam, but is spearheading the campaign for his wife Geeta, who is contesting from Singhbum on a Congress ticket
5. The BJP didn’t give tickets to four sitting MPs. However this led to feuds within the party. For instance, in Ranchi, the BJP dropped its sitting MP Ramtahal Chaudhary in favour of Sanjay Seth. Chaudhary, meanwhile refused to step out of the race and is contesting as an independent - something the Congress candidate, Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay is keen to exploit.
6. The alliance has also argued that the BJP state government’s attempt to tweak the section 21 of the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) Act and Section 13 of the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act to allow the use of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes is a form of “land grab”.
ALSO READ | The Voice That Was Never Heard: Tribals Need Their Own Leaders to Represent Their Aspirations
7. To counter this, the BJP has pushed for the Sarna religious code - that seeks a separate religious identity for tribals, who worship nature.
8. Nationalism and Modi’s charisma remain the BJP’s key salvos in the electoral campaign - a faith, which at least according to exit polls that predicted a BJP lead, isn’t misplaced.
9. The state of Jharkhand has 14 Lok Sabha seats in total. Among these, one is reserved for the scheduled castes and 5 are reserved for the scheduled tribes. From Jharkhand, 6 members go the Rajya Sabha.
ALSO READ | Are Silent, Restless Tribals this Election's X-Factor
10. Jharkhand is the 16 th largest state in India in terms of area and the fourteenth largest one by population. A total number of 45, 64, 681, including 22,00,119 female and 21 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 42 candidates.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Will it be enough or will the Mahagathbandhan end the saffron surge in Jharkhand and what impact will the 2019 Lok Sabha election results have on the Assembly elections in the state, likely to be held in the coming months?
Follow all the LIVE updates of Lok Sabha Elections Result 2019 here:
Here are the top developments you need to know:
1. The grand alliance saw the Congress contest in seven seats, the JMM in four, the JVM(P) in two and RJD in one. The BJP meanwhile has attacked the alliance as one of convenience and has been relying heavily on PM Narendra Modi in its campaign. CM Raghubar Das said during a campaign speech, “People have realised that the country needs a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi for safeguarding religion, the nation’s security and overall development.”
2. In 2014, the BJP received 40.7 percent of the seats, while the four opposition parties cumulatively polled a total of 36.8% votes. The BJP won 12 seats of the total 14.
3. Of the six chief minister that Jharkhand has seen since its creation in 2000, the first-three tribal CMs Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda and Shibu Soren are contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Marandi, the state’s first CM, is contesting from JVM(P), Munda is the BJP candidate from Khunti, Soren is fighting from Dumka. Das was the first non-tribal CM of the state.
ALSO READ | Saffron Reign May Continue in Jharkhand as BJP Likely to Win on 10 of 14 Seats, Says News18 Exit Poll
4. To add to this, Madhu Koda — an independent MLA, who was the CM for nearly two years from 2006 to 2008 — is not contesting due to his conviction in the coal scam, but is spearheading the campaign for his wife Geeta, who is contesting from Singhbum on a Congress ticket
5. The BJP didn’t give tickets to four sitting MPs. However this led to feuds within the party. For instance, in Ranchi, the BJP dropped its sitting MP Ramtahal Chaudhary in favour of Sanjay Seth. Chaudhary, meanwhile refused to step out of the race and is contesting as an independent - something the Congress candidate, Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay is keen to exploit.
6. The alliance has also argued that the BJP state government’s attempt to tweak the section 21 of the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) Act and Section 13 of the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act to allow the use of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes is a form of “land grab”.
ALSO READ | The Voice That Was Never Heard: Tribals Need Their Own Leaders to Represent Their Aspirations
7. To counter this, the BJP has pushed for the Sarna religious code - that seeks a separate religious identity for tribals, who worship nature.
8. Nationalism and Modi’s charisma remain the BJP’s key salvos in the electoral campaign - a faith, which at least according to exit polls that predicted a BJP lead, isn’t misplaced.
9. The state of Jharkhand has 14 Lok Sabha seats in total. Among these, one is reserved for the scheduled castes and 5 are reserved for the scheduled tribes. From Jharkhand, 6 members go the Rajya Sabha.
ALSO READ | Are Silent, Restless Tribals this Election's X-Factor
10. Jharkhand is the 16 th largest state in India in terms of area and the fourteenth largest one by population. A total number of 45, 64, 681, including 22,00,119 female and 21 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 42 candidates.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results