Mahagathbandhan Mulls Cabinet Expansion Ahead of Aug 24 Floor Test, Speaker Faces No-confidence Motion

With JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar sworn in as Chief Minister with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy, all eyes are now on the cabinet expansion in Bihar.

Reports said an in-principle agreement has been reached about the composition of the new cabinet, which is likely to have 35 members or more, drawn from Kumar’s JD(U), the RJD and the Congress.

Kumar, who is being commended by opposition parties for joining the anti-BJP camp, also had a telephonic talk with Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the political situation.

According to broader contours of the power sharing formula, the RJD will have the largest number of ministers, in recognition of the fact that it has a higher number of MLAs.

The JD(U) is likely to have 13 ministers, the RJD has settled for 16, a PTI report quoted sources as saying, adding that the Congress will be given four berths, while former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM will have one member in the cabinet.

Meanwhile, sources said the special session of Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held on August 24 and 25, with the floor test on August 24, when a new Speaker will be elected, as well. The proceedings of the Legislative Council have been called for August 25.

Sources also told News18 that the Bihar speaker had refused to resign, and had already been served with a no-confidence motion.

A broad understanding is said to have been reached among the alliance partners on the names, barring the Congress, which needs the same to be approved by the party high command in Delhi.

The JD(U) is likely to reinstate as many of its ministers as possible from the previous cabinet, which was disbanded on Tuesday night vide a notification issued by the chief secretary.

The in-principle decision to hand over BJP’s portfolios to RJD implies that it will get some key ones like health and road construction department, the source told PTI.

BJP Fumes

Commenting on the political developments, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that while he has changed his political party too, Nitish Kumar was a ‘margdarshak’ (leader) for those who wanted to change their party every six months.

“But how can you guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not again go out of that coalition after six months or eight months? Because he is the most unpredictable person. We have also changed political party, but we have not changed like him. So, he is a margdarshak for everybody who wants to change party in every six month,” he said, according to reports.

The 2024 Rout

The political developments in Bihar have dramatically changed the 2024 Lok Sabha polls scenario, especially for BJP), Swaraj India Party president Yogendra Yadav has said. He also said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has become defunct as many allies of the BJP have deserted the saffron party one after another.

“The developments in Bihar have dramatically changed the political scenario for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, especially for the BJP. Now we can formally announce the death of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the BJP’s many allies have deserted the party one after another,” Yadav told PTI.

“Earlier it was said that BJP’s dominance will continue in the next Lok Sabha elections also, but the political developments in Bihar have put an end to these talks,” he said. Yadav said the BJP will have to struggle hard to win even five seats in Bihar in 2024.

Soon after the swearing in ceremony, Nitish Kumar dismissed rumours that he may now eye the Prime Ministerial race in the next general election, asserted the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre does need to “worry” about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

They should remember 2014 (when BJP stormed to power at the centre) is past. They need to worry (chinta karni chahiye’) about 2024, Kumar said.

Opposition Sees New Hope

Several opposition leaders who called it a payback for engineering the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and a “timely effort” to forge unity among secular forces.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Bihar was no “Operation Lotus”. “No cash caught. No ED raids. No Assam CM. No resort travel. All done in characteristic Bihar style, civilised & low-cost. CM gets support of largest party and others. In Maharashtra, BJP engineered defections. In Bihar, BJP was rejected and ejected,” he said in a tweet.

Supporting Kumar’s decision to snap ties with the BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of finishing off its regional allies gradually.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati town of Maharashtra’s Pune district, Pawar claimed the BJP was planning about how to weaken the Shiv Sena and create a division in the party.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress was brought down and was replaced by a government of the Shiv Sena breakaway faction led by Eknath Shinde and the BJP.

Several Opposition leaders hailed Kumar taking oath as chief minister for the eighth time to head a Mahagathbandan government for a second time. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the revival of the grand alliance in Bihar strengthened secular and democratic forces in the country.

“Heartiest wishes to Thiru @NitishKumar and my brother @yadavtejashwi on taking oath as the CM & Dy CM of Bihar respectively. The return of the Grand Alliance in Bihar is a timely effort in the unity of secular and democratic forces of the country,” he said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav congratulated Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav on taking over as Bihar’s chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively.

Hailing the development in Bihar, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha said Kumar stands in the “front row” of the opposition camp along with Mamata Banerjee and others to end the “Modi raj” in the country in the 2024 parliamentary election. Sinha said the JD(U) leader has given the BJP a taste of its own medicine after it dislodged governments of opposition parties in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the JD(U)-RJD alliance in Bihar should not be limited to government formation but become a genuine start to bring together secular and democratic forces in the country.

Kumar’s JD(U) asserted that it was not scared of ED and CBI following its break-up with the BJP, which rules the Centre.

