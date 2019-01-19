All I Hear from Kolkata is Bachao, Bachao, Bachao: Modi's Retort to Mamata Rally

As West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee led regional leaders in a show of might against the BJP in Kolkata, a rebuttal to the ‘rainbow’ alliance came from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.Speaking to a packed crowd in Silvassa, where he inaugurated several projects estimated to be worth Rs 189 crore, Modi said that the 'mahagathbandhan' was pitted not just against him but against the nation."They are crying for help and shouting from Kolkata 'bachao, bachao, bachao'... The reason why leaders from across the country are assembled in Kolkata today is because my actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It's but natural for them to get angry as I've prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called Mahagathbandhan," Modi said.He added that alliance was not even fully in place yet, while its alliance partners "have started negotiating on which leader will get what”.Modi was delivering his speech at the same time when in a huge public program in West Bengal, around two dozen opposition parties were gathered in a show of strength, former PM HD Deve Gowda was criticising Modi and his policies.Taunting Mamata Banerjee for her slogan of ‘Save India, Save Democracy’, Modi said it was ironic that "those who crushed democracy in their own state are now preaching about saving the democracy", a reference to alleged discrepancies and controversies around the recent panchayat elections in West Bengal.While the opposition parties are trying to save each other, Modi said, "I am working on the goal of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".The policies of previous governments were conceived with the interests of one family in mind, Modi said without naming the Congress, adding that schemes launched by his government were conceived with the interests of the nation in mind.The Prime Minister said that the ruling government in West Bengal was having sleepless nights because of "just one BJP MLA...such is the strength of BJP."Recounting the achievements of his government, Modi said that while the “previous government was only able to build 25 lakh houses in five years. In the last 5 years, around 1.25 crore houses have been built by us. World's largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat is being called 'Modicare'. Under this scheme, every day around 10,000 poor are being treated.”Modi’s speech was preceded by speeches of senior party leaders and cabinet ministers Nitin Gadkari and Thawarchand Gehlot, who accompanies the Prime Minister on his visit to Silvassa.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.