English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Mahagathbandhan' Will Blow Away NDA in Bihar & UP, Says Cong's Shatrughan Sinha
The BJP should explain why an intellectual giant like Arun Shourie, once with the party, is now so bitterly opposed to it, asked Sinha.
Congress candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat Shatrughan Sinha during an election roadshow ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Patna, Friday, May 17, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Patna: The Modi lahar (wave) of 2014 has degenerated into kahar (disaster) in the last five years and the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is all set to blow away the BJP- led NDA, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha claimed here on Friday.
Sinha said in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh too, where his wife has been fielded by the SP-BSP combine, though the Congress is contesting separately, the BJP will be similarly swept away.
“Mahagathbandhan un logon ke parkhachche udaa dega (grand alliance will blow them away),” Sinha, who seeks to retain his Patna Sahib seat on a Congress ticket, said at a press conference here on the final day of campaign.
He is pitted against Union minister Ravishankar Prasad in Patna Sahib seat that will see voting on May 19.
Lambasting the BJP, which he quit last month ending nearly three decades of association, for claiming that Sinha had been unhappy over not getting a ministerial berth in the Narendra Modi government, the actor, who is fondly called Bihari Babu, quipped this is tantamount to chori oopar se seenazori (commit a wrongdoing and then brazen it out).
“Let us for a moment assume that I had issues over not getting a ministerial berth. Now could the one-man show and two-man army (a term Sinha has been using to describe the BJP under Modi and Amit Shah) explain why it treated badly stalwarts like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi,” he asked.
The BJP should also explain why an intellectual giant like Arun Shourie, who was with the party, is now so bitterly opposed to it. And what led Yashwant Sinha, who was once such a powerful leader, to quit the party in disgust, said Sinha.
“Their problem was, I was speaking the truth. I was speaking about the huge inconvenience caused to the people and harm done to the economy through demonetisation. I was speaking against the shoddy implementation of the GST, which has made our traders suffer. And I was asking the government to come clean on the Rafale deal,” said the second-term MP from Patna Sahib said.
Sinha said in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh too, where his wife has been fielded by the SP-BSP combine, though the Congress is contesting separately, the BJP will be similarly swept away.
“Mahagathbandhan un logon ke parkhachche udaa dega (grand alliance will blow them away),” Sinha, who seeks to retain his Patna Sahib seat on a Congress ticket, said at a press conference here on the final day of campaign.
He is pitted against Union minister Ravishankar Prasad in Patna Sahib seat that will see voting on May 19.
Lambasting the BJP, which he quit last month ending nearly three decades of association, for claiming that Sinha had been unhappy over not getting a ministerial berth in the Narendra Modi government, the actor, who is fondly called Bihari Babu, quipped this is tantamount to chori oopar se seenazori (commit a wrongdoing and then brazen it out).
“Let us for a moment assume that I had issues over not getting a ministerial berth. Now could the one-man show and two-man army (a term Sinha has been using to describe the BJP under Modi and Amit Shah) explain why it treated badly stalwarts like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi,” he asked.
The BJP should also explain why an intellectual giant like Arun Shourie, who was with the party, is now so bitterly opposed to it. And what led Yashwant Sinha, who was once such a powerful leader, to quit the party in disgust, said Sinha.
“Their problem was, I was speaking the truth. I was speaking about the huge inconvenience caused to the people and harm done to the economy through demonetisation. I was speaking against the shoddy implementation of the GST, which has made our traders suffer. And I was asking the government to come clean on the Rafale deal,” said the second-term MP from Patna Sahib said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Bandaging Baby Kareena Kapoor's Foot is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today
- DRS for Televised Ranji Games, Eliminating Toss Discussed at BCCI Conclave
- Arjun Kapoor Hosts Special Screening of India's Most Wanted for Malaika Arora
- 'Babu Samjho Ishare': DJ Snake Mixes His New Track 'Enzo' With Bollywood Classic
- Partners in Crime: Sriram Raghavan & Pooja Ladha Surti
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results