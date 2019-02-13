LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Lies of 'Mahajhootbandhan' Stand Exposed, Jaitley Tweets After CAG’s Rafale Report is Tabled in Parl

The Union minister said, It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
New Delhi: ‘Satyameva jayate’ (the truth shall prevail), wrote Union minister Arun Jaitley on Twitter soon after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)’s report on the Rafale deal was tabled.

According to the much-awaited report, the 2016 Rafale deal negotiated by the Narendra Modi government was 2.86% cheaper than the one chalked out in 2007 by the Congress-led UPA regime.






Stating that the lies of ‘mahajhootbandhan’ now stood exposed, Jaitley wrote, “It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right.”

Listing a comparison between the two deals, Jaitley said, “2016 vs. 2007 terms – Lower price, faster delivery, better maintenance, lower escalation.”




Without naming Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been attacking the BJP government over the controversial defence acquisition on a daily basis, Jaitley wrote, “How does democracy punish those who consistently lied to the nation?”



