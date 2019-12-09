Mahalakshmi Layout Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Election Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

156. Mahalakshmi Layout (General) (ಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಲೇಔಟ್​) is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Live Status Party Candidate Name Refresh Data - - - (Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detailed Results

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,370 votes (10.4%) securing 44.73% of the total votes polled.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,225 votes (2.84%) registering 37.62% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

2019 bypoll candidates: Girish K Nashi (Janata Dal (Secular)), K Gopalaiah (Bharatiya Janata Party), M Shivaraju (Indian National Congress), Asha Rani V (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Girish P (Karnataka Rashtra Samithi), N Narayanaswamy (Jai Vijaya Bharathi Party), Vatal Nagaraj (Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha), Aswatha (Independent), R Murali Kumar (Independent), Vijaybhaskar M (Independent), Venkatesh V (Independent), M Shankar (Independent).

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

LIVE RESULTS: Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) Party Candidate Name JDS Girish K Nashi BJP K Gopalaiah INC M Shivaraju UPP Asha Rani V KRS Girish P JVBP N Narayanaswamy KCVP Vatal Nagaraj IND Aswatha IND R Murali Kumar IND Vijaybhaskar M IND Venkatesh V IND M Shankar

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

Follow the live results of the Karnataka bypolls right here on News18.com.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.