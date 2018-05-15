GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Mahalakshmi Layout Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) K. Gopalaiah Won

Live election result of 156 Mahalakshmi Layout constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Mahalakshmi Layout MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:23 PM IST
Mahalakshmi Layout (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,86,923 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,48,510 are male, 1,38,344 female and 54 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.15 and the approximate literacy rate is 89%
Live Status JD(S) K. Gopalaiah Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)8821855.18%K. Gopalaiah
BJP4711829.47%N.L. Narendra Babu
INC2049612.82%Manjunatha H.S
NOTA17391.09%Nota
IND4970.31%Raja. A
NCP4820.30%N.Girish Gowda
JD(U)2600.16%Padma Prakash H
RMVP2190.14%Aswatha
AIMEP2170.14%Govindaraju .T
AIJP2070.13%M. Shakunthala
IND1710.11%Manohar.H Ayyannavar
IND1330.08%V.Prasanna Kumar
KNDP1230.08%Halaguru Sunil

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,370 votes (10.4%) securing 44.73% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 60.28%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,225 votes (2.84%) registering 37.62% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 56%.

Check the table below for Mahalakshmi Layout live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
