English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Mahamilawati' Parties Do Not Want to Acknowledge India's Strength: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also charged that the Congress was interested only in the welfare of its own leaders and their close family members.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally.
Loading...
Bhadohi (UP): Launching a fresh tirade against the opposition alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said 'mahamilawati' parties do not want to acknowledge India's growing strength in the international arena.
He said that the country has seen four types of government - 'naampanthi' (dynastic rulers), 'vampanthi' (left), 'damanpanthi' (rulers using money and muscle power) and now 'vikaspanthi' which talks of development.
Addressing a poll rally here, the prime minister also charged that the Congress was interested only in the welfare of its own leaders and their close family members.
Taking a swipe at the opposition alliance, he said, "What shall I say about the 'mahamilawati' parties that do not want to acknowledge India's growing strength in the international arena?".
He said the opposition parties relate the surgical strikes with Lok Sabha polls, "but, everything should not be seen through the prism of elections."
Charging the opposition parties with dabbling in corruption when in power in the past, Modi said there was no blot on his image during his long stint as chief minister and five years as prime minister.
"The country has been governed by 'nampanthi' that is dynastic rulers, 'vampanthi' (left), 'damanpanthi' or rulers using money and muscle power, and 'vikaspanthi' that is one caring for 130 crore people," he said.
Bhadohi, famous for its carpets, has a sizeable Muslim population. It goes to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase
He said that the country has seen four types of government - 'naampanthi' (dynastic rulers), 'vampanthi' (left), 'damanpanthi' (rulers using money and muscle power) and now 'vikaspanthi' which talks of development.
Addressing a poll rally here, the prime minister also charged that the Congress was interested only in the welfare of its own leaders and their close family members.
Taking a swipe at the opposition alliance, he said, "What shall I say about the 'mahamilawati' parties that do not want to acknowledge India's growing strength in the international arena?".
He said the opposition parties relate the surgical strikes with Lok Sabha polls, "but, everything should not be seen through the prism of elections."
Charging the opposition parties with dabbling in corruption when in power in the past, Modi said there was no blot on his image during his long stint as chief minister and five years as prime minister.
"The country has been governed by 'nampanthi' that is dynastic rulers, 'vampanthi' (left), 'damanpanthi' or rulers using money and muscle power, and 'vikaspanthi' that is one caring for 130 crore people," he said.
Bhadohi, famous for its carpets, has a sizeable Muslim population. It goes to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple AirPods (2019) Review: Subtlety Rules, And Rivals Can Continue to Look on in Envy
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Set to Surpass Avatar as Highest-Grossing Film Ever
- Klopp Unsure About Salah after Head Injury, Firmino to Miss Barcelona Clash
- Game of Thrones: Does Melisandre's 'Green Eyes' Prophecy to Arya Refer to Cersei Lannister?
- Arjun Tendulkar Picked for 5 Lakhs in Mumbai T20 League Auction
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results