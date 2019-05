'Mahanayak' of BJP's Victory: Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi After BJP's Grand Show in Lok Sabha Polls

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world's "most popular" leader and credited him for BJP’s spectacular victory in the Lok Sabha elections.Addressing party workers here at the BJP headquarters, Shah also hit out at the opposition, saying the mandate has buried the politics of casteism, dynasty and appeasement and is "a victory for nationalism"."Modiji is the 'mahanayak' of the BJP's grand victory. The BJP's victory is the most historical after independence. This is a victory for every worker of the party. This is a victory of the BJP government's policy of ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’ and, of course, it is a victory of Modiji’s popularity," Shah said amid chants of "Modi-Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai"."The opposition's defeat and the BJP's emphatic victory is also against those parties promoting the ideology of 'tukde-tukde' gang. It is a victory of nationalism," he said. Modi , several Union ministers and senior leaders were also present on the occasion.Criticising the opposition parties for forming alliances to defeat Modi, Shah said the BJP was fighting for 50% votes and today the party has garnered more than 50% vote share in 17 states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar."I had told party workers they will have to get on the field to fight the battle of 50%. I can proudly say that in 17 states, people blessed us with more than 50% votes. On the other hand, the Congress faced a crushing defeat and it could not even open its account in 17 states," he said.Shah added that the BJP's tremendous victory reflects there will be no significance of the parties promoting politics of casteism, appeasement and dynasty in the days to come."In the last 30 years, the Congress and other opposition parties practiced politics of casteism, dynasty and appeasement but with the hard work of party workers and the Prime Minister, this election has buried these ills in politics,” he said. “In Uttar Pradesh, we won 60 seats. The mandate is a befitting reply to those parties promoting politics of dynasty, casteism and appeasement."Taking a swipe at former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was in the forefront of uniting the opposition parties against the BJP, Shah said if he would have spent that much time in his state, he could have succeeded in opening his account.Shah also congratulated the victors of the Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly bypolls.Hitting out at West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, Shah said despite so many atrocities, the BJP won 18 seats in the state and also bagged four of the five Assembly constituencies that went to bypolls. "It shows that in the coming days, the BJP is going to establish its domination in Bengal," he said.​(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)