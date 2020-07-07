'Maharaj, Naraaz & Shivraj': Shatrughan Sinha's Take on Delay in MP Portfolio Allocation

Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha mocked BJP over its internal tussle on the allocation of portfolios to newly inducted ministers on Tuesday.

“BJP in Madhya Pradesh has got divided into three camps- Maharaj, Naraaz and Shivraj,” Sinha said. He also indicated towards internal unrest in Madhya Pradesh BJP which set in after Scindia camp was offered prominence in ministerial berths. The allocation of the portfolio is undecided on Tuesday even as the cabinet expansion had taken place on July 2.

Meanwhile, state’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to Bhopal from New Delhi on Tuesday and declined to allocate ministries in his cabinet. He stated that he would work more on the portfolio allocation and will do it soon.

It is speculated that Chouhan’s visit to the national capital was aimed at resolving the dispute on portfolio allocation. There had been buzz that Scindia camp after pouncing on 14 cabinet berths had demanded most of the prominent ministries including GAD, Revenue, Transportation, Tourism and Health which Chouhan did not agree on.

Amid the internal tussle over ministries, the Chief Minister ignored ministerial aspirations of several of his former cabinet colleagues including Rajendra Shukla, Rampal Singh and Gaurishankar Bisen. Several of these ministers and their loyalists expressed resentment openly across the state.

Meanwhile, Congress also criticized BJP’s delay in allocating ministries, “He usurped power through the back door and took over 100 days to form a full cabinet and portfolio allocation still pending and he calls him tiger,” Congress executive president Jitu Patwari tweeted. The public will teach a lesson to these ‘man-eater’ tigers, Patwari added.

However, BJP members are denying any such internal discord. There are no camps, we are all under a single umbrella i.e Bharatiya Janata Party, said Arvind Bhaduri, one of the newly inducted ministers in the cabinet.

