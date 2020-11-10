Maharajganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Maharajganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Maharajganj (महराजगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Siwan district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Siwan. Maharajganj is part of 19. Maharajganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.96%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.45%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,00,426 eligible electors, of which 1,55,217 were male, 1,44,165 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,76,952 eligible electors, of which 1,44,765 were male, 1,32,181 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,948 eligible electors, of which 1,14,835 were male, 1,02,113 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maharajganj in 2015 was 481. In 2010, there were 234.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Hem Narayan Sah of JDU won in this seat by defeating Kumar Deo Ranjan Singh of BJP by a margin of 20,292 votes which was 13.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 45.51% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Damodar Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Manik Chand Rai of RJD by a margin of 20,000 votes which was 18.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 36.22% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 112. Maharajganj Assembly segment of Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal" won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 28 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 17 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Maharajganj are: Kameshwar Ku Singh (LJP), Kushvaha Rajbal Singh (RLSP), Srikant Yadav (RJD), Sita Devi (JDU), Lakshman Singh (JAP), Narendra Pratap Mishra (IND), Manish Manoranjan (IND), Manoj Kumar Sharma (IND), Ranjeet Singh (IND), Rahulkumar Sah (IND), Sriram Chaudhari (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.41%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.34%, while it was 51.2% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 314 polling stations in 112. Maharajganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 271. In 2010 there were 242 polling stations.

Extent:

112. Maharajganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Siwan district of Bihar: Maharajganj. It shares an inter-state border with Siwan.

Maharajganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Maharajganj is 253.95 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Maharajganj is: 26°06'54.0"N 84°41'00.2"E.

