Maharajganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Jay Mangal of BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Maharajganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Nirmesh Mangal (IND), Awadhesh (IND), Alok Prasad (INC), Omprakash (BSP), Jay Mangal (BJP), Ramkeval (CPI), Amarnath (AAP), Geeta Ratna (SBSPA), Jitendra (AIMIM), Manoj Kumar (AJPI), Virendar (LJP), Shailendar (BJMP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.36%, which is -0.59% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jaimangal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.318 Maharajganj (महाराजगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Maharajganj is part of Maharajganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.19% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,16,961 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,23,911 were male and 1,93,025 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maharajganj in 2019 was: 862 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,68,117 eligible electors, of which 2,06,645 were male,1,79,948 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,53,007 eligible electors, of which 1,90,636 were male, 1,62,371 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maharajganj in 2017 was 96. In 2012, there were 70 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jaimangal of BJP won in this seat defeating Nirmesh Mangal of BSP by a margin of 68,361 which was 27.65% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.63% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sudama of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Nirmesh Mangal of BSP by a margin of 36,155 votes which was 16.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 39.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 318 Maharajganj Assembly segment of the 63. Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. Pankaj Choudhary of BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat defeating Akhilesh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.36%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.95%, while it was 61.27% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Maharajganj went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.318 Maharajganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 357. In 2012, there were 328 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.318 Maharajganj comprises of the following areas of Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Sadar, 2 Ghughuli, 4 Bhitauli, Mahrajganj Municipal Board and Ghughuli Nagar Panchayat of 4 Maharajganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Maharajganj constituency, which are: Nautanwa, Siswa, Khadda, Paniyara, Pharenda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Maharajganj is approximately 557 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Maharajganj is: 27°10’07.0"N 83°34’40.8"E.

