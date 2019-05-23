Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Maharajganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Maharajganj (महाराजगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maharajganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Maharajganj (महाराजगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
19. Maharajganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.81%. The estimated literacy level of Maharajganj is 67.11%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
BJP
Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal"

BJP

Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal"

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Janardhan Singh Sigriwal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 38,415 votes which was 4.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.88% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Uma Shanaker Singh of RJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 2,797 votes which was 0.47% of the total votes polled. RJD had a vote share of 35.29% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.

Maharajganj Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
138644
56.91%
Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal"
RJD
75834
31.13%
Randhir Kumar Singh
BSP
6685
2.74%
Anirudh Prasad Alias Sadhu Yadav
Nota
5740
2.36%
Nota
IND
5501
2.26%
M.K. Singh Rathour
IND
3381
1.39%
Dr. Shree Bhagwan Singh
BJKD(D)
2107
0.86%
Aravind Kumar Sharma
IND
1827
0.75%
Rajendra Kumar
IND
1494
0.61%
Menka Raman
MVJP
875
0.36%
Ali Azhar Ansari
JGHP
804
0.33%
Subash Singh
BNSKP
714
0.29%
Dr. Gopal Prasad

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.57% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.7% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maharajganj was: Janardhan Singh Sigriwal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,74,822 men, 7,67,218 women and 28 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Maharajganj Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Maharajganj is: 26.1084 84.5029

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: महाराजगंज, बिहार (Hindi); মহারাজগঞ্জ, বিহার (Bengali); महाराजगंज, बिहार (Marathi); મહારાજગંજ, બિહાર (Gujarati); மகாராஜ்கன்ச், பீகார் (Tamil); మహారాజ్ గంజ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಮಹರಾಜ್​​ಗಂಜ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); മഹാരാജ് ഗഞ്ച്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram