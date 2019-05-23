Maharajganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal" BJP Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal" LEADING

Maharajganj Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 138644 56.91% Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal" Leading RJD 75834 31.13% Randhir Kumar Singh BSP 6685 2.74% Anirudh Prasad Alias Sadhu Yadav Nota 5740 2.36% Nota IND 5501 2.26% M.K. Singh Rathour IND 3381 1.39% Dr. Shree Bhagwan Singh BJKD(D) 2107 0.86% Aravind Kumar Sharma IND 1827 0.75% Rajendra Kumar IND 1494 0.61% Menka Raman MVJP 875 0.36% Ali Azhar Ansari JGHP 804 0.33% Subash Singh BNSKP 714 0.29% Dr. Gopal Prasad

19. Maharajganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.81%. The estimated literacy level of Maharajganj is 67.11%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Janardhan Singh Sigriwal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 38,415 votes which was 4.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.88% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Uma Shanaker Singh of RJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 2,797 votes which was 0.47% of the total votes polled. RJD had a vote share of 35.29% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.57% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.7% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maharajganj was: Janardhan Singh Sigriwal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,74,822 men, 7,67,218 women and 28 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Maharajganj is: 26.1084 84.5029Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: महाराजगंज, बिहार (Hindi); মহারাজগঞ্জ, বিহার (Bengali); महाराजगंज, बिहार (Marathi); મહારાજગંજ, બિહાર (Gujarati); மகாராஜ்கன்ச், பீகார் (Tamil); మహారాజ్ గంజ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಮಹರಾಜ್​​ಗಂಜ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); മഹാരാജ് ഗഞ്ച്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).