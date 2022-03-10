Maharajpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Maharajpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ankit Pal (RSP), Ramakant Nishad (VIP), Rajendra Kumar Katheriya (RJUP), Fateh Bahadur Singh Gill (SP), Kanishka Pandey (INC), Satish Mahana (BJP), Surendra Pal Singh (BSP), Avdhesh Kumar Gupta (BSCP), Umesh Singh Yadav (AAP), Vishnu Kumar (JAP), Shashank Pandey (JABP), Praveen Kumar (IND), Vijay Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.72%, which is -1.17% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Satish Mahana of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Maharajpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.217 Maharajpur (महाराजपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Maharajpur is part of Akbarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 348775 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,93,709 were male and 1,55,038 female and 28 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maharajpur in 2019 was: 800 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,49,621 eligible electors, of which 2,28,016 were male,1,81,009 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,89,734 eligible electors, of which 2,17,154 were male, 1,72,572 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maharajpur in 2017 was 1,307. In 2012, there were 463 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Satish Mahana of BJP won in this seat defeating Manoj Kumar Shukla of BSP by a margin of 91,826 which was 38.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Satish Mahana of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shikha Mishra of BSP by a margin of 29,889 votes which was 13.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.99% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 217 Maharajpur Assembly segment of the 44. Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Satyadev Pachauri of BJP won the Akbarpur Parliament seat defeating Sriprakash Jaiswal of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Akbarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.72%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.89%, while it was 56.16% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Maharajpur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.217 Maharajpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 419. In 2012, there were 367 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.217 Maharajpur comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Maharajpur, 3 Narwal, Chakeri (Census Town), Ward Nos. 9, 24, 31, 35, 38, 40, 41, 53 and 77 in Kanpur (Municipal Corporation) of 2 Kanpur Sadar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Maharajpur constituency, which are: Kanpur Cantt., Bithoor, Jahanabad, Bhagwantnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Maharajpur is approximately 342 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Maharajpur is: 26°18’11.2"N 80°27’38.5"E.

