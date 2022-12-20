Maha, K'taka News LIVE: Cops Foil MES Protest in Belagavi; Border Row, Savarkar Portrait Issue Likely to Dominate Assembly Sessions in States Today

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border row intesntifed on Monday with leaders from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) being denied entry into Belagavi in Karnataka, that is at the centre of the border dispute.

As the 10-day session of the Karnataka Legislature commenced in Belagavi amid tight security, MMES activist Suraj Kanbarkar said some members from opposition parties in Maharashtra proceeding towards Belagavi district were detained by the Maharashtra police. The session will be the last one of the current Assembly as elections in the southern state are due early next year.

Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane, who was slated to attend ‘Mahamela’, organised by pro-Maharashtra outfit Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti(MES) on Monday in Belagavi district, was barred from entering the district.

MES-led ‘Mahamelava’ convention that takes place on the inaugural day of Karnataka assembly’s winter session every year, however, was cancelled after police refused to give permission. Section 144 has also been imposed in the zone.

Lets Look at Developments in The Face-off

BJP Govt ‘talks Like a Lion, Acts Like a Mouse’: Congress Chief Kharge on Border Face-off

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the BJP government “talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he also claimed that while the Congress stood for the country, helped attain Independence and its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, the BJP people “did not even lose a dog" for the country.

The 80-year-old leader said when Rahul Gandhi talked about the border dispute with China at a presser recently, BJP leaders raised the matter alleging that he was trying to break the country and that he has no respect for Indian soldiers The Modi government claims that they are very strong, it pats itself on the back claiming no one can look into its eyes, but disputes and clashes are rising at the border, Kharge said.

K’taka Police Foil MMES Protest in Belagavi on Day 1 of Winter Legislature Session; Maharashtra Oppn Members Detained at Border

Amid simmering tension at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, Police on Monday foiled the Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti’s (MMES) mega protest in Belagavi and detained its leaders even as several members from opposition parties from Maharashtra were stopped from crossing the border.

As the 10-day session of the Karnataka Legislature commenced in Belagavi amid tight security, MMES activist Suraj Kanbarkar said some members from opposition parties in Maharashtra proceeding towards Belagavi district were detained by the Maharashtra police. The session will be the last one of the current Assembly as elections in the southern state are due early next year.

There were also reports that about 300 members from the opposition parties in Maharashtra belonging to the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP were stopped at the border and detained or sent back by the Karnataka police.

One Political Party Behind Border Villages Resolving to Join K’taka: Maha DY CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said a political party was behind a sudden surge in the passing of resolutions by some villages in the border areas seeking to join Karnataka and Telangana.

Speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) function in Nagpur, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, cited intelligence input to say workers of a political party in those villages held such meetings with an intention to defame the Maharashtra government.

“There has been a surge in resolutions being passed by some villages in (border areas) of Maharashtra over the last few weeks seeking to merge with neighbouring Karnataka and Telangana. I am also a home minister and asked intelligence officials to find out the truth behind it.

Maha Ministers, MP Mane Will Visit Border Areas of K’taka and After Winter Session Concludes: Shambhuraj Desai

Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil, Shambhuraj Desai, and MP Dhairyahseel Mane will visit the border areas of Karnataka and interact with Marathi-speaking people there after the winter session of the state legislature concludes.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Desai said they could not visit the border areas as the session is currently underway in Nagpur.

“After the end of the Assembly session, we three (Desai himself, Mane and Patil) will go and meet the people in the border areas and hold discussions,” he said.

Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, appointed for coordinating Maharashtra’s border dispute with Karnataka, were scheduled to visit Belagavi on December 6 but the visit didn’t materialise amid tension in the border areas.

Read all the Latest Politics News here