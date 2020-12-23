Maharashtra: 18 Congress Corporators in Bhiwandi-Nizampur Join NCP in Presence of Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil

As many as 18 Congress corporators in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district joined the NCP on Wednesday. The development is significant as the Congress and NCP are part of the ruling Shiv Sena-led coalition in the state.

Eighteen corportors including deputy mayor Imran Ali Mohammed Khan joined the NCP in the presence of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, state NCP chief Jayant Patil and housing minister Jitendra Awhad. Former Mira-Bhayandar Mayor Nirmala Savale and opposition leader Liaqat Shaikh too joined the party at the function at YB Chavan Centre here.

The Congress had won 47 seats in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal polls last year and enjoyed majority in the 90- member civic house. The party, however, lost the mayor's post to Konark Vikas Aghadi nominee Pratibha Vilas Patil, allegedly due to cross-voting. Earlier this year, five Shiv Sena councilors from Parner in Ahmednagar district had joined the NCP, creating a flutter within the ruling coalition. The councilors, however, returned to the Shiv Sena later.