We Did it Papa!: Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Brothers’ Election Victory From Maharashtra’s Latur

Mumbai: The newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly will get a pair of brothers -- Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh -- who will carry forward the legacy of their father, late Vilasrao Deshmukh, a two-time Congress chief minister.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of the late former Maharashtra chief minister, took to twitter on Thursday to congratulate his brothers.

“We did it PAPPA!!! @AmitV_Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time. @MeDeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes. Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust,” he posted.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of him dressed in a white kurta-pajama and looking intently into the distance. Another photo showed the three brothers during campaigning.

We did it PAPPA!!! @AmitV_Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time.@MeDeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes.Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust. pic.twitter.com/pOGFsmoEJU — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 24, 2019

Dhiraj, who cut his political teeth as a Zilla Parishad member in Latur, won the Latur Rural assembly seat by a handsome margin of 1.21 lakh votes.

His elder brother Amit was set to retain his Latur City seat for a third consecutive time as he was ahead by a comfortable margin of more than 40,000 votes over his nearest rival till late Thursday evening.

Their other brother Riteish campaigned for his siblings. In the past, there have been father-son duos in the Lower House like Chhagan Bhujbal and his won Pankaj, and Ganesh Naik and his son Sandeep (all NCP).

Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was chief minister between 1999-2003 and 2004-2008, nurtured his home district Latur in central Maharashtra during his decades-long political career.

