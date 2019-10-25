Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
We Did it Papa!: Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Brothers’ Election Victory From Maharashtra’s Latur
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of the late former Maharashtra chief minister, took to twitter on Thursday to congratulate his brothers Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh.
Image was tweeted by Riteish Deshmukh on Thursday morning.
Mumbai: The newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly will get a pair of brothers -- Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh -- who will carry forward the legacy of their father, late Vilasrao Deshmukh, a two-time Congress chief minister.
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of the late former Maharashtra chief minister, took to twitter on Thursday to congratulate his brothers.
“We did it PAPPA!!! @AmitV_Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time. @MeDeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes. Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust,” he posted.
The tweet was accompanied by a picture of him dressed in a white kurta-pajama and looking intently into the distance. Another photo showed the three brothers during campaigning.
We did it PAPPA!!! @AmitV_Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time.@MeDeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes.Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust. pic.twitter.com/pOGFsmoEJU— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 24, 2019
Dhiraj, who cut his political teeth as a Zilla Parishad member in Latur, won the Latur Rural assembly seat by a handsome margin of 1.21 lakh votes.
His elder brother Amit was set to retain his Latur City seat for a third consecutive time as he was ahead by a comfortable margin of more than 40,000 votes over his nearest rival till late Thursday evening.
Their other brother Riteish campaigned for his siblings. In the past, there have been father-son duos in the Lower House like Chhagan Bhujbal and his won Pankaj, and Ganesh Naik and his son Sandeep (all NCP).
Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was chief minister between 1999-2003 and 2004-2008, nurtured his home district Latur in central Maharashtra during his decades-long political career.
