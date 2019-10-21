Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 235 EVM Units, 630 VVPAT Machines Changed in Marathwada
According to officials from eight districts in the region, 127 ballot units, 108 control units and 630 Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines were replaced between 7am and 5pm.
Election officials walk through a damp field as they leave for their respective polling stations from a distribution centre in Sangli, Maharashtra, on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Aurangabad: There were 865 instances of replacement of ballot units and control units of electronic voting machines and VVPAT machines due to technical glitches in 46 seats in Marathwada region during voting for the
Maharashtra Assembly polls on Monday, officials said. According to officials from eight districts in the region, 127 ballot units, 108 control units and 630 Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines were replaced between 7am and 5pm.
Giving a break-up of ballot units changed due to technical glitches, an official said the number, till 5pm, stood at 11 each for Aurangabad and Jalna, 10 each in Beed and Hingoli, 23 in Latur, 49 in Nanded, 7 in Osmanabad and 6 in Parbhani.
Control units were changed in Aurangabad (7), Beed (5), Latur (20), Jalna (7), Nanded (46), Osmanabad (7), Hingoli (10) and Parbhani (6) during this period, a poll official said.
Nanded led in VVPAT machine replacement count with 177, followed by Aurangabad at 98, Latur at 89, Beed at 82, Jalna at 71, Osmanabad at 52, Parbhani at 41 and Hingoli with 20, he said.
Satish Shivne, EVM nodal officer of Latur, told PTI that VVPAT machines were "delicate" with an array of sensors, though he added that the exact cause for so many of them malfunctioning will be ascertained after a detailed check.
A total of 671 candidates were in the fray from the 46 seats having a total voter count of 1.45 crore. The number of polling booths in the eight districts were 15,964, said officials.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Mouni Roy Shares Romantic Moment with Salman Khan, Dances to Odhni Song
- How a Wheelchair Taxi Service is Helping Specially-Abled Voters in Mumbai Reach Poll Booths
- Water Baby Kim Sharma Sets the Temperature Soaring on Instagram, See Here
- Here's How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Decided to 'Chill' After a Concert Night
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Reacts to Siddharth's Comment on Sister Arti, Says How Can He Do This