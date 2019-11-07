Take the pledge to vote

Discussed Legal Options With Governor on Govt Formation, Says Maha BJP Chief as Deadline Looms

Chandrakant Patil admitted it is taking "more than normal" time to forge a ruling alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Mumbai: Senior leaders of Maharashtra BJP on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss "legal aspects" of the delay in formation of the government in the state after the October 21 Assembly elections.

Those who met Koshyari included state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan.

"We discussed the legal aspects of the current situation with the governor. We will hold talks with our leaders and decide the next course of action," said Patil.

Patil admitted it is taking "more than normal" time to forge a ruling alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. "It is true that it has taken more than normal time to stake claim for government formation in Maharashtra," he told reporters after the meeting.

Maharashtra is witnessing an impasse over government formation since the poll results on October 24, although the the saffron alliance won 161 seats, easily crossing the majority-mark of 145 in the 288-member House. The BJP won 105 seats, the Sena 56, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 54, and the Congress 44.

The Sena has been claiming that the two parties decided in February, before the Lok Sabha polls, that there will be equal sharing of posts in the state. But the BJP has ruled out sharing the chief minister's post with its ally.

Earlier on Thursday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said he does not intend to end the alliance but only wants implementation of what was agreed upon between the two parties. Significantly, after the Sena MLAs authorised him to take a "final decision" on government formation at a meeting at his residence 'Matoshree', all the legislators were shifted to a nearby hotel in suburban Bandra.

The Sena appeared firm on its demand that the chief minister's post should be shared by the two allies for two-and-a-half years each.

