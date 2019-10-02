Maharashtra BJP Releases Second List of Candidates for Assembly Polls; Khadse, Two Ministers Not Included
Namita Mundada, who joined the saffron party after the NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced her candidature from Kej seat, is in the BJP's second list.
File photo of Maharashtra BJP leader Eknath Khadse. (PTI photo)
Mumbai: School education minister Vinod Tawde, power minister Chandrashekar Bawankule and senior leader Eknath Khadse did not figure in the BJP's second list of 14 candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The list was released on Wednesday night. Interestingly, Namita Mundada, who joined the saffron party after the NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced her candidature from Kej seat, is in the BJP's second list.
Similarly, Gopichand Padalkar who contested on the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ticket from Sangli during the Lok Sabha elections (and lost), finds his name in the BJP's list. He will contest from Baramati.
Senior Congress legislator Gopaldas Agarwal, who crossed over to the BJP recently, will contest from Gondia.
On Tuesday, the BJP had announced first list of 125 names, which included Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Nagpur South West) and state unit chief Chandrakant Patil (Kothrud).
