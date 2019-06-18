BSP Workers Smack Senior's Head With Chair During Party Meet; Twitter Gives Him 'Most Patient' Award
The senior BSP leaders had convened a party meeting to prepare for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. However, during discussion some workers engaged in a heated argument and accused top leaders of corruption.
BSP workers throw chairs on senior during party meeting in Maharashtra
New Delhi: A meeting convened by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders in Maharashtra's Amravati turned violent with workers whacking party's state in-charge on the head. The workers could be seen throwing chairs around and tearing the clothes of the leader before he could finally escape.
The senior BSP leaders in the city had convened a party meeting on Monday to prepare for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. From party's state in-charge Sandeep Tajane to other big leaders were present in the meeting. However, during discussion some workers engaged in an argument and accused the top leaders of corruption.
The heated argument soon turned violent with workers throwing chairs around and hitting senior leaders with it. The scene turned so ugly that the leaders had to save their lives and rush out of the room, while workers attempted to tear their clothes.
A video of the incident went viral on social media with Twitter applauding the leader seen sitting calmly despite being hit by a chair.
#WATCH: A ruckus broke during a review meeting of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Amravati. #Maharashtra (17 June) pic.twitter.com/S3ut5zNKXv— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019
And the Most Patient Award goes to the man who kept sitting with his hands folded on the other side of the table despite being repeatedly attacked by different chairs. 👏👏👏👏👏🏆— Tarun Khanna (@Tarun_Khannaa) June 18, 2019
June 18, 2019
कुर्सी तोड़ राजनीति 😂— Reeturaj Patel (@reeturajphysio) June 18, 2019
