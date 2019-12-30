Ajit Pawar May Return as Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray to Join Maharashtra Cabinet as Uddhav Expands Team

Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who had joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an overnight coup to become deputy chief minister for 48 hours, may make a dramatic return on Monday as the Maharashtra cabinet is set for expansion.

Recently, when NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was asked if Ajit would become deputy CM in the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government, he refused to make any clarification.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet has six ministers besides the chief minister.

A source also confirmed to News18 that Aaditya Thackeray, who became the first from his family to taste electoral success, will join the cabinet. He is likely to get the environment or higher education ministry.

Meanwhile, the Congress too came out with its list of ministers who will take oath on Monday. This includes Ashok Chavan, Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh and Varsha Eknath Gaikwad among others.

The list of probable Congress ministers

Thorat and Nitin Raut of the Congress, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena and Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP took oath along with Thackeray on November 28. According to the power-sharing formula agreed on by the three parties, the Shiv Sena would have 16 ministers (apart from chief minister), NCP 14 and the Congress 12.

