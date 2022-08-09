Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: Over a Dozen Ministers to Take Oath Today, Home Dept Likely for Fadnavis; 'Rebels' to Get Berths

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday hit out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra and said it was difficult to understand who is the real chief minister in the dispensation. He also said the state had a “temporary” chief minister as the Shinde government was bound to fall soon.

Addressing party workers at Matoshree, Thackeray said the verdict in Sena's battle in the Supreme Court against the rebel MLAs will have an impact not just on the party but on the entire nation. "A question that is asked is whether an elected government exists (in the state) or not. In the jumbo cabinet of two people, it cannot be understood who the real chief minister is," Thackeray said.