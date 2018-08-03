English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maharashtra Civic Polls Results LIVE: Counting in Sangli and Jalgaon to Begin Soon
While SMKMC in western Maharashtra has 78 seats, Jalgaon civic body in the north of the state has 75 seats. A total of 754 candidates are vying for 153 seats in these two cities, which have a cumulative voter population of 7,89,251.
File photo of Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. (Picture courtesy: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
New Delhi: Amid the uneasy BJP-Shiv Sena relationship, the counting for Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) is set to be held on Friday.
The relationship between the allies has been rocky for nearly four years now, and Sena's abstinence from the recent no-confidence motion has escalated matters. Political analysts believe that Friday's civic polls results could further impact their ties.
On the other hand, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had already announced an alliance before the elections to take on the saffron surge in Maharashtra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
