Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Mocks NCP, Says Leaders Don't See Future in that Party

Nanded: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday refused to comment on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's angry reaction to a journalist's question about his relative Padmasinh Patil quitting the party to join the ruling BJP.

Fadnavis, however, said one needs to sense what is in store for the future, adding that people have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP leaders don't see a future for themselves in that party.

"Pawar saheb is a big leader. It will not be right for me to comment on it. But, I think one needs to sense what is in the store for the future. Today, all have more faith in Modi ji's leadership. People think the future leadership is with Modi ji," he said.

Taking a swipe at the NCP, the chief minister said it is a party limited only to Maharashtra, and that too in just "some districts" in western Maharashtra.

"This is the condition it (NCP) has been relegated to. Therefore, people don't see a future in that party. So, they are joining us (BJP). But I don't want to comment on his (Pawar's) reaction to it," Fadnavis added.

The NCP chief was on Friday enraged after a journalist, during a press conference in Ahmednagar's Shrirampur questioned him over reports that his relative, former Maharashtra minister Padmasinh Patil, was quitting the party and joining the ruling BJP.

Upset at the use of the term "relative" in connection with the desertion of NCP leaders, Pawar asked the scribe to apologise and leave the media briefing.

