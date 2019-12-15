Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra CM Invokes PM Modi's Background to Target BJP over tea boycott

The BJP boycotted the tea party in the evening in protest against various issues, including the Sena's alliance with the Congress which had 'insulted' Hindutva icon VD Savarkar.

PTI

December 15, 2019
Uddhav Thackeray
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday invoked the "tea-seller" background of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to slam the opposition BJP which boycotted the customary tea party hosted by the government on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature.

The BJP boycotted the tea party in the evening in protest against various issues, including the Sena's alliance with the Congress which had "insulted" Hindutva icon VD Savarkar.

Addressing the Congress' mega 'Bharat Bachao Rally' in Delhi on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rejected the BJP's demand for apology over his "rape in India" barb, and added that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar", and he will never apologise for speaking the truth.

"We know the background of our Prime Minister who once used to sell tea. I do not know why would BJP leaders boycott high tea, a drink their leader and the PM is closely related with. It seems they (state and Central) leaders are having some differences," the CM told reporters.

The Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprises his party Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

