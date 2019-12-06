Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Discuss Portfolio Allocation

In the meeting that was also attended by Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde, Sanjay Raut and Subhash Desai, Sharad Pawar stressed the need for allocation of portfolios to the ministers.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Discuss Portfolio Allocation
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP president Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met here on Friday evening to discuss allocation of portfolios and expansion of the week-old Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA)government in the state.

The meeting at Nehru Center was attended by Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde, Sanjay Raut and Subhash Desai, and the NCP's Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil, sources said. Pawar stressed the need for allocation of portfolios to the ministers who were sworn in with Thackeray on November 28 at the earliest, sources said.

Portfolio allocation is likely to happen on Monday, but before that another meeting could be held with Congress leaders, they added. The expansion of council of ministers will be done after the winter session of state legislature, sources said.

It was decided that Thackeray will hold charge of the home ministry till then, they added. A cabinet meeting would be held on Saturday. It would be the second cabinet meeting of the MVA government.

Read full article
