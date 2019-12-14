Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Rejigs Some Portfolios of NCP Ministers Patil and Bhujbal
Jayant Patil was given Irrigation, earlier held by Chhagan Bhujbal, who in turn was allotted Good & Civil Supplies, Consumer Welfare and Minority Welfare.
File photo: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rearranged some portfolios which were allotted to NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday.
On December 12, Patil was allocated Finance and Planning, Housing, Public Health, Co-operation, Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and Minority Welfare ministries.
Bhujbal was entrusted with Irrigation, Rural Development, Social Justice, Excise, Skill Development, Food and Drug Administration portfolios.
As per new arrangement, Irrigation department was shifted to Patil while Bhujbal got Food, Civil supplies and Consumer Protection and Minority Welfare ministries, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, had taken oath as chief minister on November 28 alongside six ministers -- two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
On December 12, the Sena was allotted crucial portfolios of Home, Industries, Urban Development. The NCP landed Finance and the Congress the Revenue.
The expansion of the Cabinet is likely to take place after the winter session of the state legislature ends on December 21.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Dabangg' Saiee Manjrekar Promotes Film Despite Walking on Crutches
- IndiGo Passengers Stuck in Aerobridge for 8 Hours, Airline Blames Bad Weather for Delay
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- Tata Motors Offers Year-End Discounts Worth Rs 1 Lakh
- You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch