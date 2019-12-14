Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Rejigs Some Portfolios of NCP Ministers Patil and Bhujbal

Jayant Patil was given Irrigation, earlier held by Chhagan Bhujbal, who in turn was allotted Good & Civil Supplies, Consumer Welfare and Minority Welfare.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Rejigs Some Portfolios of NCP Ministers Patil and Bhujbal
File photo: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rearranged some portfolios which were allotted to NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday.

On December 12, Patil was allocated Finance and Planning, Housing, Public Health, Co-operation, Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and Minority Welfare ministries.

Bhujbal was entrusted with Irrigation, Rural Development, Social Justice, Excise, Skill Development, Food and Drug Administration portfolios.

As per new arrangement, Irrigation department was shifted to Patil while Bhujbal got Food, Civil supplies and Consumer Protection and Minority Welfare ministries, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, had taken oath as chief minister on November 28 alongside six ministers -- two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

On December 12, the Sena was allotted crucial portfolios of Home, Industries, Urban Development. The NCP landed Finance and the Congress the Revenue.

The expansion of the Cabinet is likely to take place after the winter session of the state legislature ends on December 21.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram