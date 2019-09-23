Maharashtra Congress Asks EC to Remove PM's Hoardings at Petrol Pumps Ahead of Assembly Polls

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Monday demanded that hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi be removed from fuel pumps in the state as the election code of conduct was now in force.

The Election Commission had announced the schedule of Maharashtra Assembly polls on Saturday, following which the model code of conduct came into force across the state. Voting will take place in the state on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

In a letter to the state's chief electoral officer, Congress chief spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "After the announcement of the election schedule for Assembly elections, several political banners and flex hoardings were removed. However, most petrol pumps in Maharashtra still have large hoardings with the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He alleged that the EC, which was acting against hoardings and banners of other leaders, was "going soft" on those featuring PM Modi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.