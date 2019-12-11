Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Maharashtra Congress Leader Slams Shiv Sena Over Walk-out During Citizenship Amendment Bill Vote

The NCP, another partner in the ruling alliance in the state, however, said the Sena's boycott of voting meant it was not on the same page as the BJP over the contentious piece of legislation.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Congress Leader Slams Shiv Sena Over Walk-out During Citizenship Amendment Bill Vote
File photo of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress leader Ratnakar Mahajan on Wednesday lashed out at Shiv Sena which staged a walk-out from the Rajya Sabha during the voting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The NCP, another partner in the ruling alliance in the state, however, said the Sena's boycott of voting meant it was not on the same page as the BJP over the contentious piece of legislation. The Rajya Sabha passed the bill with 125 votes in its favour and 105 against it.

The Shiv Sena staged a walk-out from the House seeking clarification on certain issues. "Unfortunate, sad...Is Sanjay Raut's speech on the bill sign of the Shiv Sena's confusion on the issue or an idea of keeping all options open? Their move of boycotting proceedings under the pretext of seeking clarification is indefensible and it will be naive to believe that it didn't understand that boycotting will help the ruling party,"

Mahajan said in a Facebook post. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik, however, said, "They (Shiv Sena) staged a walk-out means they are not on the same page as the BJP on the bill."

Another NCP leader, wishing anonymity, said that even if Shiv Sena had voted, its three votes would not have helped the opposition.

"So their walk-out shows they are not siding with the BJP unlike in the Lok Sabha," the leader noted. The Shiv Sena, which has 18 Lok Sabha members, had supported the bill in the lower House.

The Sena formed government in Maharashtra by joining hands with the ideologically different NCP and Congress after severing ties with its erstwhile ally BJP last month.

The common minimum programme of the three parties said that issues regarding constitutional provisions and those having a bearing on the secular fabric of the country will be discussed, and only then the parties would spell out their individual stands.

Under the CAB, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram