Maharashtra Congress Leader's 5 Lakh Reward for 'Cutting Off' BJP MLA Ram Kadam's Tongue

Subodh Saoji, an ex-Congress minister, was heard announcing the reward for anyone who cuts off the BJP MLA's tongue for promising to 'kidnap' girls for boys at an event.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2018, 8:55 AM IST
Maharashtra Congress Leader's 5 Lakh Reward for 'Cutting Off' BJP MLA Ram Kadam's Tongue
File photo of BJP MLA Ram Kadam, who had promised to 'kidnap' girls for boys at a Dahi Handi function.
Nagpur: A former Maharashtra minister allegedly announced a reward on Thursday for anyone who "cuts off the tongue" of BJP MLA Ram Kadam, whose "would abduct the girl a boy has liked" statement has triggered a huge controversy.

In a video of an event at Buldhana in eastern Maharashtra, Subodh Saoji, a Congress leader and a former state minister, was purportedly heard saying that Kadam's statement was unbecoming of a legislator.

"...and therefore, I am announcing a Rs 5-lakh reward for anyone who comes forward and cuts off his tongue," he purportedly said.
At a "Dahi Handi" event in his Assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night, Kadam had told youngsters that they could tell him if they liked a girl and he would "abduct" her for them even if she rejected their proposal.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Kadam over his remark, seeking his reply.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
