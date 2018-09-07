English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Congress Leader's 5 Lakh Reward for 'Cutting Off' BJP MLA Ram Kadam's Tongue
Subodh Saoji, an ex-Congress minister, was heard announcing the reward for anyone who cuts off the BJP MLA's tongue for promising to 'kidnap' girls for boys at an event.
File photo of BJP MLA Ram Kadam, who had promised to 'kidnap' girls for boys at a Dahi Handi function.
Nagpur: A former Maharashtra minister allegedly announced a reward on Thursday for anyone who "cuts off the tongue" of BJP MLA Ram Kadam, whose "would abduct the girl a boy has liked" statement has triggered a huge controversy.
In a video of an event at Buldhana in eastern Maharashtra, Subodh Saoji, a Congress leader and a former state minister, was purportedly heard saying that Kadam's statement was unbecoming of a legislator.
"...and therefore, I am announcing a Rs 5-lakh reward for anyone who comes forward and cuts off his tongue," he purportedly said.
Saoji could not be contacted for comments.
At a "Dahi Handi" event in his Assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night, Kadam had told youngsters that they could tell him if they liked a girl and he would "abduct" her for them even if she rejected their proposal.
The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Kadam over his remark, seeking his reply.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
