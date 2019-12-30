Maharashtra Congress Ministers to Meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi Tomorrow

New Delhi: After the cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, Congress ministers will be meeting the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting is to emphasise the party's outreach programme and hold a feedback session on the alliance working on the ground, sources said. One of the ministers said that party leaders will also be discussing the way forward with Gandhi.

The Congress has got 12 berths in the ministry and the party is eyeing key portfolios. Apart from the Speaker's post, the party has to appoint a new state president as Balasaheb Thorat has been inducted in the ministry.

The Congress's former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan who was the frontrunner for the Speaker's post is being considered for the state president. He has been elected MLA from Karad, South.

Another former CM and state president Ashok Chavan is also now part of the ministry. The party has become the number four party in the state, with the BJP at number one and the Shiv Sena and NCP ahead of the Congress.

