Maharashtra Congress Threatens to Halt Shoots of Amitabh, Akshay for Silence on Fuel Prices

Questioning the silence of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar over the fuel price hike, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday threatened to stop the shootings and screening of their films in the state.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Patole reminded that both Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar had criticised the fuel price surge during the Manmohan Singh-led government in UPA regime.

"We will not let the shooting of any of their (Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar) films in Maharashtra and will also not allow the release of their movies. Celebrities are accountable to the people of the country and they can't take a biased stand. If they spoke against price hike of petrol and diesel when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister then why are they not tweeting now? They should come out and speak," he said.

On being asked whether it was democratic to threaten film celebrities, the Congress leader said biased approach will not be tolerated.

Extending support to Patole, NCP leader and state cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad asked, "If Rihanna speaks about something, we don't agree with it. But we agree when Akshay Kumar says something. Why is that so? He is a Canadian citizen and the highest paid film star. Where does he takes all this money? He takes it to Canada. What rights does a Canadian citizen have to speak about India's internal affairs?"

Meanwhile, the BJP came down heavily on Nana Patole and asked Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to register a complaint against him. "The Congress is openly threatening those who are standing in support of Ma Bharati. The country will not tolerate this. How can they openly threaten film celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar? How is this democracy?" asked BJP MLA Ram Kadam.