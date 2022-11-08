Maharashtra: Congress's Krishna Kumar Pandey Dies During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi Calls His Dedication 'Inspirational'

Congress leader Krishna Kumar Pandey suffered a cardiac arrest and died on Tuesday while participating in Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which, is currently passing through Maharashtra. Pandey was the general secretary of Congress’s grassroots front organization ‘Seva Dal’ in Maharashtra.

The grand old party in a statement said Pandey collapsed during the march and was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, “This 62nd morning of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Krishna Kumar Pandey, General Secretary of Seva Dal, was holding the national flag and walking with Digvijaya Singh and me. After a few minutes, as is the practice, he handed the flag to a colleague and moved back. Thereafter he collapsed and was taken in an ambulance to a hospital where most sadly he was declared dead,”

…and was taken in an ambulance to a hospital where most sadly he was declared dead. He was a staunch Congressman and used to take on the RSS in Nagpur. It is a most humbling moment for all the Yatris. pic.twitter.com/JrtmSJ13oj — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 8, 2022

“He was a staunch Congressman and used to take on the RSS in Nagpur. It is a most humbling moment for all the Yatris,” said he added.

Condoling Pandey’s demise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his dedication is inspiring.

“Congress Seva Dal General Secretary, Krishnakant Pandey ji’s demise is very sad for the entire Congress family. I express my deepest condolences to his loved ones. Today, till the last moment during the journey, he held the tricolour in his hands. His dedication to the country will always inspire us,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning after visiting a gurdwara– on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti– in Nanded district as the foot march entered into its 62nd day.

As Gandhi resumed his march, he was flanked by senior Maharashtra Congress leaders including former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan, state party chief Nana Patole, and other leaders like Balasaheb Thorat, Manikrao Thakre and Naseem Khan.

The march will proceed from to Atkali in Biloli city of Nanded.

Gandhi also is scheduled to halt at Godavari Manar Sugar Factory ground in Biloli for a night stay, a party functionary said.

