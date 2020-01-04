Maharashtra Core Portfolios Finalised, Say Sources; Uddhav in Charge of General Admin, Ajit Pawar Finance

New Delhi: The allocation of portfolios in the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance in Maharashtra has reportedly been finalised, with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray being allocated the General Administration Department, sources said on Saturday.

NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who is the deputy chief minister, has been allocated the Finance portfolio, Sena’s Eknath Shinde Urban Development, and former chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan Public Works Department (PWD).

Aaditya Thackeray has been allocated the Tourism and Environment portfolio.

While a formal announcement is awaited, the sources said the three allies have arrived at a consensus over several core portfolios. The list, accessed by CNN-News18, has been sent to Governor BS Koshyari for his signature and an official announcement is expected after it, added the sources.

The development was confirmed by NCP leader and Cabinet minister Jayant Patil, who said in a tweet that the list of ministers was sent to the Governor at 7.30 pm on Saturday.

NCP’s Anil Deshmukh has been allocated the Home Ministry, Jayant Patil Irrigation Department, Chhagan Bhujbal Food & Civil Supplies, Dilip Walse Patil the Excise Department, and Dhananjay Munde Social Justice. Balasaheb Thorat from the Congress will be in charge of the Revenue portfolio.

The portfolio allocation in the state has been the source of much discomfort and difference among the allies since the new government was sworn in two months ago. Thackeray and six of his council members — two each from the Sena, NCP and Congress — had taken oath on November 28.

The first cabinet expansion took place on December 30. The full-fledged allocation of portfolios, however, is yet to be done.

The NCP earlier in the day said the allocation of portfolios is taking time as the government is mulling the creation of a few new departments. NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said the portfolios are likely to be allocated on Monday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had earlier said that no one in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra is unhappy over portfolio allocation. His comments came after the Sena admitted there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three alliance partners for key ministries.

Sources earlier said the Congress, which has been seeking two additional berths in the government, submitted its list of ministers with the departments allocated to them to Thackeray on Friday.

According to the earlier portfolio-sharing arrangement, the three parties had decided that the Congress is to get 12 ministries in the 43-member council of ministers.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the Assembly polls together, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. However, Maharashtra witnessed a political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

An irate Sena then joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form a government headed by Thackeray, who took oath as chief minister on November 28. According to the power-sharing formula agreed on by the three parties, the Shiv Sena would have 16 ministers (apart from chief minister), NCP 14 and the Congress 12.

(With inputs from PTI)

