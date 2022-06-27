Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates: With Uday Samant's Exit, 3 Sena Ministers Left in Uddhav's Cabinet; Hearing in SC on Shinde's Plea Today

Live now
Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates: While the Shiv Sena faction led by party chief Uddhav Thackeray continued to reclaim the party, the rebel Eknath Shinde’s camp retaliated strongly on Sunday bringing higher education minister Uday Samant over to Guwahati to join the coup. Samant, who was earlier with the NCP, is the eighth minister to switch sides from Uddhav’s cabinet. With the recent move, only three Shiv Sena minister are Read More
Eknath Shinde camp is expected to come up with open letter where they will express their political ideological view.
Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday claimed that over a month ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked party leader Eknath Shinde whether he wants to become the chief minister, although the latter had sidestepped the issue then. Aaditya, who is the son of Sena president and chief minister Thackeray, made this revelation while addressing party workers here. “On May 20, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called Eknath Shinde to ‘Varsha’ (CM’s official residence) and asked whether he wants to become the chief minister. However, he had sidestepped the issue then. But a month later, on June 20, whatever had to happen, happened,” Aaditya said while referring to Shinde’s rebellion.
Mumbai | BJP leaders including Ram Kadam, Pravin Darekar leave from the residence of party leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/u5yituHVRM
— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022
As the Shiv Sena on Sunday said the ongoing crisis in Maharashtra was “not political, but legal”, the Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLA camp moved the Supreme Court. According to sources, two members of the camp have filed the petition. According to sources, the plea is currently in defect, hence, it would be cured by Monday and the matter would be mentioned before the vacation bench. First, the petition filed by Shinde has challenged the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and rejection of their no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker. READ MORE
Maharashtra Political Crisi: Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant became the eighth minister from the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet to join the Shinde camp. Samant’s convoy, escorted by Assam Police, was spotted entering the Radisson Blu Hotel off NH37.
The Eknath Shinde-led rebel group has claimed that it has the support of over two-thirds of Sena MLAs. In Guwahati, sources said the rebel MLAs who were served notices held meetings to discuss their options.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against disqualification notices served to him and 15 other MLAs. A vacation bench is likely to hear the plea on Monday. Shinde later tweeted that he would consider it his destiny even if he had to die to “follow Hindutva”.
The Shinde “faction”, currently camping at a Guwahati hotel since June 22, has demanded that the Shiv Sena must withdraw from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which also comprises the NCP and Congress. But the Sena, too, has refused to give in and has taken a tough stance against the dissidents by asking them to contest the elections again.
After moving Supreme Court against disqualification notices served to him and 15 other MLAs, rebel leader Eknath Shinde tweeted that he would rather die than be with a party that had a “direct connection to culprits of Mumbai bomb blast”.
On behalf of all rebel MLAs, Shinde said they would consider it as destiny to die in the service of Hindutva. “Even if we have to die to follow the ideology of Hindutva, we will consider it as our destiny,” he tweeted, adding, “how can Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena support people who had direct connection with culprits of Mumbai bomb blast, Dawood Ibrahim and those responsible for taking lives of innocent people of Mumbai. That’s why we took such step, it’s better to die.”
