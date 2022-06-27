Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates: With Uday Samant's Exit, 3 Sena Ministers Left in Uddhav's Cabinet; Hearing in SC on Shinde's Plea Today

Read more

left in the cabinet. Uday Samant, has reportedly negotiated for a cabinet position and guardian ministership of Ratnagiri in the new government.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against disqualification notices served to him and 15 other MLAs. A vacation bench is likely to hear the plea on Monday. Shinde later tweeted that he would consider it his destiny even if he had to die to “follow Hindutva”.

The Shinde “faction”, currently camping at a Guwahati hotel since June 22, has demanded that the Shiv Sena must withdraw from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which also comprises the NCP and Congress. But the Sena, too, has refused to give in and has taken a tough stance against the dissidents by asking them to contest the elections again.

After moving Supreme Court against disqualification notices served to him and 15 other MLAs, rebel leader Eknath Shinde tweeted that he would rather die than be with a party that had a “direct connection to culprits of Mumbai bomb blast”.

On behalf of all rebel MLAs, Shinde said they would consider it as destiny to die in the service of Hindutva. “Even if we have to die to follow the ideology of Hindutva, we will consider it as our destiny,” he tweeted, adding, “how can Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena support people who had direct connection with culprits of Mumbai bomb blast, Dawood Ibrahim and those responsible for taking lives of innocent people of Mumbai. That’s why we took such step, it’s better to die.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.