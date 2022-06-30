Maharashtra Crisis News LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde Camp to Meet at 9 AM; Rebel Leader, Fadnavis to Mull Next Course of Action, Says BJP

Read more

To a question about the BJP’s next move, as it is the single largest party in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Patil said, “The next steps will be decided by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.” He also said BJP workers “should observe restraint in victory.”

Fadnavis told reporters that “I will tell the party’s stand tomorrow for sure.” There will be another round of meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis later tonight, sources said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night tendered resignation state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked him to officiate as Chief Minister until alternate arrangement is made, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Thackeray drove himself in a Mercedes to the Raj Bhavan, accompanied by his sons Aaditya and Tejas as well as Shiv Sena leaders Neelam Gorhe and Arvind Sawant and others. Thackeray met governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan at 11.44 pm. Shiv Sena workers accompanying him shouted slogans at his convoy reached the Raj bhavan. Later Thackeray drove back to his residence `Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has lost a sensible and cultured chief minister in Uddhav Thackeray who has stepped down gracefully, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday night.

Stating that he was not interested “in playing the numbers’ game,” Thackeray on Wednesday night said he was resigning as the chief minister. “The chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) has gracefully stepped down. We have lost a sensible and cultured chief minister,” Raut tweeted.

He said they will take forward the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and are ready to go to jail.”The end of traitors is never good and history can prove this. Now, it is the beginning of a massive win of Shiv Sena. We will face the baton, go to jail but will keep alive Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena,” he said.

Raut also said he was grateful to NCP chief Sharad Pawar for persuading Uddhav, son of Bal Thackeray, to take charge as the CM in 2019. “Pawar provided his guidance. When his (Uddhav Thackeray’s) own people (rebel Sena MLAs) were backstabbing him, Pawar remained firmly behind Uddhav,” he said.

Raut added that Congress leaders always remained with the government.”Power comes and goes, and nobody is here permanently to remain in power”. He also said that there will be justice for sure.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.