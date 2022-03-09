At Protest to Demand Nawab Malik's Resignation, Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Workers Detained

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday detained along with other party members during a protest to demand NCP leader Nawab Malik’s resignation over his links with underworld Dawood Ibrahim. The protest began from Jeejamata Chowk in Bycullah and was scheduled to end at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Fadnavis has been demanding the resignation of Nawab Malik inside assembly daily during the ongoing budget session which commenced on March 3. During a motion moved by the opposition BJP on the law-and-order situation in Maharashtra, adnavis claimed in the assembly that Malik had knowingly entered into a transaction related to the land owned by the aides of Dawood and his sister Haseena Parkar.

“The power of attorney was in the name of Sardar Shahawali Khan and Salim Patel, who are accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts and also the aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The money out of the land deal was given to Haseena Parkar. Mumbai saw multiple blasts claiming hundreds of lives in 2005, 2006 and 2008. The real estate deals were utilised for the funding of the terrorism activities and Malik’s links in such deals are established,” Fadnavis claimed.

“It is not to satisfy our ego, but the sacking of the minister was necessary to send out a strong message that Maharashtra does not tolerate such activities. For the satisfaction of the people of Maharashtra, the removal of the minister from the cabinet is necessary,” he added.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had recently sentenced Malik to 14-day judicial custody, while noting that statements of witnesses prima facie show the involvement of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in money laundering. “It is to be noted here that prima facie, there are statements of witnesses which show the involvement of the accused in money laundering,” special judge RN Rokade had observed.

