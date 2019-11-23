Did BJP Drop Hints of Closeness to NCP? As Coup Sets Political Circles Abuzz, a Look at Recent Events

New Delhi: The early morning twist in the Maharashtra saga has left political circles miffed, with experts still trying to ascertain if the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has ditched its ally Congress or was it a faction of the Sharad Pawar-led party that joined hands with BJP. The question now is did Bharatiya Janata Party drop hints of its growing closeness to the NCP.

Recently, despite the Sharad Pawar-led party being in the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen praising NCP at the Winter Session of Parliament for strictly "adhering to parliamentary norms".

Addressing the House on the occasion of the 250th session of Rajya Sabha, Modi said, "Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms." He said the other parties, including his own, should learn from them.

He also lauded the two parties for never entering Well of House to protest, saying that it has not affected their politics. "They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties, including mine, can learn from them," Modi said, while underlining that the fortunes of either party have not been affected due to their self-imposed discipline.

Two days ago, Sharad Pawar had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and is said to have apprised him about farmers' distress in Maharashtra and sought his urgent intervention in the wake of the crop damage and rising agrarian crisis in the state. The meeting at the Prime Minister's chamber in Parliament came amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra where talks were on between the NCP, the Congress and the Shiv Sena for an alliance.

Pawar, who heads the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI), had also invited Modi even as the NCP and the Congress were discussing modalities of forming government in Maharashtra.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.