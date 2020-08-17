Maharashtra Doctor Association Flays Sanjay Raut for Comments; Writes to CM Thackeray

An association of doctors on Monday objected to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's reported comments on physicians which it deemed as "insulting" to their profession.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, wondered whether he shares Raut's opinion about medical professionals.

Raut is at the centre of a row after his reported comment that he "never goes to a doctor as they know nothing (about their profession)". What does a doctor know. Whenever I need, I take medicines from a compounder, the Rajya Sabha MP had reportedly said.

Expressing displeasure over Raut's comments, the MARD letter said, The chief minister lauds doctors as corona warriors, but his party colleague bad mouths the same profession. Are we doing all efforts (to combat COVID-19) to listen to such insinuation?.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took a dim view of Raut's reported remarks on doctors, saying they have hurt feelings of the medical fraternity.

When asked about remarks made by Raut while speaking to a regional channel on "knowledge" of doctors, Fadnavis

said, "I don't know in what sense he had made that statement. But, I feel that giving such statement is not proper

amidst the COVID scenario. Our doctors are working really hard. They are putting their lives into danger and working day and night for us. This statement has hurt their feelings."